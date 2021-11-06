On Friday, the Texas A&M men’s swimming and diving team dominated the pool in a dual meet with a commanding 180-114 win over the Texas Christian Horned Frogs.
The Nov. 5 win followed a rough loss to No. 1 Texas, and throughout the meet, the Aggies swept the top-three, bringing home top-three finishes in 11 of 16 events.
The first event of the night, A&M’s 200 medley relay team of freshman Tyler Hulet, junior Andres Puente, junior Jace Brown and senior Koko Bratanov, grabbed the top spot with a time of 1:30.67.
In the 1,000-meter freestyle, freshman Trey Dicky finished first at 9:17.72 and senior Luke Stuart finished third at 9:14.13. In the 200-meter freestyle, Bratanov took home the win with a time of 1:39.47, while senior Jacob Schababerle finished second at 1:40.16.
Sophomore Nico Jacinto won the 100-meter backstroke with a time of 49.77 with Puente taking third in the 100-meter breaststroke with a time of 56.23.
In the 200-meter butterfly, the Aggies had their best performance of the night, taking home the top four places: Brown, 1:49.22; senior Mark Schnippenkoetter, 1:51.16; freshman Munzy Kabbara, 1:51.46; and freshman Clayton Conklin, 1:53.83.
Freshman Seth Reno finished first in the 50-meter freestyle with a time of 20.71. Other first-place finishes included sophomore Collin Fuchs, 100-freestyle, 45.15; junior Anze Fers Erzen, 200-backstroke, 1:46.98; Puente, 200-breaststroke, 2:01.93; and Brown, 200 butterfly, 1:49.22.
Dickey also finished first in the 500-meter freestyle, recording a time of 4:29.95, while
Brown earned his third first-place finish of the night in the 100-meter butterfly with a time of 48.74.Erzen got the fastest time of the night in the 400 IM at 3:52.65.
In the last event of the night, senior Clayton Bobo, Bratanov, Reno and Fuchs took home first place in the 200-meter freestyle relay with a time of 1:21.43.
The diving team added to the strong showing, with senior Kurtis Mathews scoring 435.00 to lead a dominant group of Aggies to the top five spots in the 3-meter. Mathews also took the top spot in the 1-meter with a score of 431.93
Brown noted the atmosphere helped his performance during the night.
“There's nothing like hearing the team screaming your name as soon as you jump off the block,” Brown said.
Dickey said he felt really good about his performance, as well.
“I thought my 500 freestyle went really well,” Dickey said. “I thought I could have gone a little faster, but I thought I did really well overall.”
The Aggies will be back in the home pool of the Rec Center Natatorium in College Station for the Art Adamson Invitational on Nov. 17.
