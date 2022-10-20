Texas A&M fought closely and lost to Arkansas in a five-set battle, 3-2, on Wednesday, Oct. 20.
Freshman opposite hitter Logan Lednicky hit an astonishing 28 kills and 16 digs. The most on the team in both statistical categories, both marks were career highs for the young star Lednicky.
The first set stayed close as multiple times the Aggies and Arkansas locked the same scores. The Razorbacks pulled away and won the first set of the night 25-18. The Razorbacks did the same in the second set winning triumphantly with a 25-16 score.
The Razorbacks were up two sets on the Fightin’ Farmers, but graduate hitter Allison Fields and junior middle blocker Molly Brown played hard and won the third set for the Aggies. Lednicky started picking up steam as the Aggies attempted to mount a comeback. A&M won the third set 25-20
With a set-winning kill by Lednicky, the Aggies won the fourth set as well. With the game tied the fifth set was just in reach for A&M, but Arkansas would go on to win 15-11, winning the set and the game.
Head coach Laura Kuhn told 12thman.com that, despite the loss, she was happy with the Aggies’ determination.
“This team grinds,” Kuhn said. “I loved their response in sets 3 and 4, we just need to finish late in games."
The Fightin’ Farmers will continue to battle to improve their SEC conference record when playing No. 16 Kentucky at Reed Arena on Oct 22 at 2 p.m.
