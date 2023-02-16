After a 40 minute, back-and-forth nail-biter, Texas A&M was unable to pick up its first road conference win of the season.
The Aggie women's basketball team fell at the hands of the Auburn Tigers, Thursday, Feb. 16, at Neville Arena, 65-55. The score does not tell the story as both teams were neck and neck up until the last minute of the game.
Before the last minute of the game, the biggest lead Auburn held was a 57-53 advantage with 2:03 left in the second half. The biggest lead for the Aggies came with 6:24 left in the third quarter, up 39-31.
Unfortunately for A&M, things went downhill from there. The maroon and white led by 4 points to begin the fourth quarter, but it turned into a quarter that they would like to forget.
Auburn senior guard Sania Wells led the Tigers in the fourth quarter scoring 12 points, 10 of those coming from the free throw line. Wells also scored the Tigers last 10 points of the game to help her team pull away.
With 7:43 left in the game, junior guard Aicha Coulibaly put up a layup to give Auburn a 2 point lead and a lead that they would not give up for the rest of the game.
A&M had no answer all game for Coulibaly as she scored 18 points, shooting 8-for-11 from the field. Coulibaly went back and forth all game with freshman forward Janiah Barker who scored 16 points off the bench for the Aggies.
Despite the performance from Barker, the Aggies were unable to hang on to their fourth quarter lead and Auburn picked up their first ever win against the Aggies, improving to 1-16 all time.
With the loss the Aggies fall to 6-17 on the season and 1-12 in conference play. A&M will be back in action and in front of its home crowd on Feb. 20, as it takes on Missouri.
