Game 2 of the three-game series against the Commodores did not go as planned for the Aggies.
On April 29, Texas A&M baseball lost Game 2 11-1 against Vanderbilt to set up a rubber match in Game 3 on Saturday, April 30 in Nashville, Tenn.
“We delivered a punch yesterday, and they delivered one back,” A&M coach Jim Schlossnagle said. “We’re right where we’ve been several weeks in a row, and my money is on the Aggies come Saturday.”
The Aggies only recorded five hits in nine innings and struggled to get things going on defense while they had two errors to Vanderbilt’s zero.
In the four innings pitched for the junior pitcher, Micah Dallas gave up eight hits, seven runs and three walks against the 18 batters he faced.
Vanderbilt put together 11 hits and 11 runs against the maroon and white pitching staff and had two players have an above .500 batting average for the night.
The only run for the Aggies came in the top of the sixth inning with fifth-year catcher Troy Claunch at third base. Junior center fielder Jordan Thompson hit a sacrifice fly-ball to bring the California native across home plate.
“We got our rear ends kicked from the first pitch,” Schlossnagle said. “Their freshmen went out there and attacked the strike zone and controlled the pace of the game.”
A&M will play Game 3 in Nashville at 2 p.m. on Saturday at Hawkins Field.
