Texas A&M looks to turn their trajectory around and begin the final stretch against a strong Arkansas offense.
Following two tough losses to No. 5 Kentucky, the Aggies sit with a three-game losing streak with only four games left in the regular season. This Wednesday, the Aggies must face Arkansas and their tough left side.
A&M head coach Laura “Bird” Kuhn said Arkansas’ outside hitters will be the Aggies' biggest obstacle.
“Arkansas’ left sides are gonna be their strength, their outside hitters,” Kuhn said. “They're scrappy. I think we can break them down with our serving — keeping them out of system — but they are going to go to their left sides more than anything.”
In their history against the Razorbacks, the Aggies are 9-6 with a two-game losing streak. Despite the impending odds, their strategy stays the same, Kuhn said.
“Recovery is huge for us. It always has been; the focus is still the same,” Kuhn said. “We have a game plan. We structure our week the same way; we'll focus on Arkansas, defending, and then we'll focus on ourselves, so it's just two days and then we play on Wednesday.”
The Razorback offense isn’t the maroon and white’s only challenge. With a tough loss under the team’s belt, Kuhn said staying optimistic is important.
“I think the mindset always has to be positive,” Kuhn said. “We are still playing to be the best team that we can be right now, so that is our focus. The outcome, the results, that will happen; we need the daily behaviors, the team dynamics, all of that will evolve on the plays, and obviously that is something that we need to execute on a higher level.”
The Aggies face the Arkansas Razorbacks on Wednesday, Nov. 17 at 7:00 p.m. at Reed Arena.
