Saturday, Aug. 26, is the Fish Camp Match against Baylor for Texas A&M soccer, and the history between the two favors the maroon and white. The Aggies’ previous loss to the Bears was in 2000.
Out of the 20 total matches between the Aggies and the Bears, the maroon and white have won 14, with the other six resulting in four losses and two ties. The most recent match between the two sides was in 2013, which was a 0-0 tie after double overtime.
Leading the charge on offense are juniors MaKhiya McDonald, Maile Hayes and fifth-year senior Sammy Smith. The three forwards are this season's only goal scorers as the Aggies have only netted three shots.
Hayes led A&M in goals with 10 last season. Her scoring earned her three SEC Offensive Player of the Week awards, all within the month of October.
A transfer from Boston College, Smith has already had an impact on the pitch. She has had five shots and one goal in just two games.
With an assist in the first game and a goal in the second, McDonald is improving at a rapid pace. Her speed and technical abilities on the ball are a huge asset to the Aggies.
Aggies on the board!!👍 pic.twitter.com/41jBuxe2FX— Texas A&M Soccer (@AggieSoccer) August 20, 2023
While the Aggies have had 25 shots against their past opponents, they’re going to be challenged by the Bears’ defense.
Baylor’s graduate goalkeeper Makinzie Short has allowed only two goals and has tallied 11 saves within the Bears’ first two games of the season.
A&M hopes to capitalize on its usual largest crowd of the season by coming away with its first win of the season. The Fish Camp Match of the 2022 season against New Mexico State boasted the third largest crowd in school history with an attendance of 6,086 people.
Saturday's gonna be fun 🐠⛺️⚽️👀#GigEm | 👍 pic.twitter.com/Zcjzymkhq2— Texas A&M Soccer (@AggieSoccer) August 25, 2023
Students who attended Fish Camp will get free admission into the Baylor game when wearing their camp shirt. The match kicks off at 8 p.m. and will also be streamed on the SEC Network.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.