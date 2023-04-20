With graduate guard Dexter Dennis out of eligibility, Texas A&M men’s basketball coach Buzz Williams may have found the ideal player to fill in the hole Dennis left behind.
Sophomore University of Illinois-Chicago guard Jace Carter committed to A&M via social media on Wednesday, April 19.
Carter had reportedly been receiving interest from Arkansas, Clemson, Michigan State, Missouri, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, South Carolina and Villanova.
Earning second-team All-Missouri Valley Conference honors this past season, the 6-foot-5, 210 pound guard from Titusville, Florida averaged 16.6 points per game on a .456/.301/.685 split while averaging seven rebounds.
During Carter’s freshman season with the Flames, he landed on the Horizon League All-Freshman Team while averaging 8.1 points on a .433/.382/.688 split while grabbing 5.4 rebounds per game.
Dennis’ defensive presence will be tough to replicate, but Carter looks to make an immediate improvement for the Aggies on defense.
Carter led the MVC with 1.8 steals per game last season and looks to be a good addition to an Aggie team that went 25-10 with a 15-3 conference record. He will have two years of eligibility remaining.
