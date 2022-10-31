Coming off formidable but tough losses in their first two meets, the No. 14 ranked Texas A&M men’s swimming and diving team will host the unranked Kentucky Wildcats and unranked TCU Horned Frogs at the Rec Center Natatorium in College Station on Nov. 3-4.
Both the men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams will compete, with A&M facing off against Kentucky on Nov. 3 and then against TCU on Nov. 4. The meet will be streamed on SEC Network+ at 3 p.m. on both days.
For more information and updates, visit 12thMan.com and follow the team @AggieSwimDive on Twitter and Instagram.
Justin Chen is a general studies junior and contributed this piece from the course JOUR 359, Reporting Sports, to The Battalion.
