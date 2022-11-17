The Texas A&M Archery Team took two top spots in the Aggie Invitational over the Nov. 12-13 weekend. The team is stacked with talent including both an Olympian and a Junior Olympian.
Olympian Casey Kaufhold finished first in the FITA round Recurve Senior Female division with a total score of 1168. Junior Olympian Trenton Cowles also finished first in his division for the FITA round with a total score of 1166.
FITA round, in the sport of archery, is a form of target shooting competition used in international and world championship events, authorized by the Fédération Internationale de Tir à l’Arc.
The maroon and white will also compete at the USA Archery Indoor Nationals in February and the National Outdoor Collegiate Championships in May. The A&M archery team has won 22 National Championships from 1996-2006 and 2010-2021. The 2020 championship was canceled due to COVID-19.
Kaufhold won the silver medal in the women's individual event at the 2021 World Archery Championships held in Yankton, S.D., and is a freshman visualization major. Cowles is a junior manufacturing & mechanical engineering tech major.
To find more information on the Archery Team, visit tamuarchery.com or follow them on Instagram @tamutargetarchers.
Nikki Lawrence is a junior recreation parks tourism sciences major and contributed this from JOUR 359, Reporting Sports, to The Battalion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.