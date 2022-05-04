Texas A&M fans packed Blue Bell Park on Tuesday, May 3 for a black-out game as the newly ranked No. 13 A&M baseball team took down UTA 10-5.
After a back-and-forth first four innings, in which each team struck and held the lead, the Aggies were able to take control in the fifth, going on to score eight runs over the next two innings. Errors and sloppy plays ended up costing UTA early, as the go-ahead run for A&M in the fifth inning came after a throwing error.
On the rubber, six different pitchers saw action for A&M. In a true joint effort, the A&M bullpen combined for a total of 14 strikeouts against 34 batters faced. Sophomore Wyatt Tucker recorded a career high five Ks against 10 batters faced during his brief tenure on the mound, which lasted just over an inning.
Graduate DH Dylan Rock excelled at the plate for A&M, bringing home three runs and going 3-4 for the night. Rock has been having a career season for the Aggies, boasting a current batting average of .329 and leading the team in home runs at 12, RBIs at 38 and runs at 46.
"He did an awesome job playing banged up. He got back on the baseball,” coach Jim Schlossnagle said of Rock’s performance. “It was pretty typical of what we've seen all season. He laid off the bad pitches and swung at the good ones. That's what he's been doing all season."
With NCAA regionals looming, the Aggies worked hard to build a compelling resume during April. Over the span of 30 days, A&M was able to win three series against opponents ranked within the top-25, including then-No. 3 Arkansas. This effort has propelled A&M as high as No. 13 in the rankings heading into the back half of the season.
Following the matchup against UTA, the Aggies will play their next seven games at Blue Bell Park starting with Game 1 of three against South Carolina on Friday, May 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.