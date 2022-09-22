Texas A&M women’s golf won at home in a come-from-behind finish in the last round of the “Mo” Morial Invitational on Wednesday, Sept. 21.
On the second day of play in the only home tournament of the season, No. 11 A&M trailed at 11-under par while No. 16 Texas led with 14-under par, according to golfstat.com. Graduate Hailee Cooper’s, 70-71-68 – 209, final round play helped the Aggies take over the lead to win. Cooper finished third overall in the individual event that was held at the par-72, 6,406-yard Traditions Club in Bryan on Sept. 20-21.
Cooper shot six birdies resulting in a third round score of 4-under 68, according to 12thMan.com.
“I like being kind of [the] underdog, behind a little bit,” Cooper said. “We’ve come in second so many times in the last year. I think it just shows we can do it.”
Senior Jennie Park, 69-68-74 – 211, parred 37 holes and shot 11 birdies, finishing tied for fifth place alongside senior Krista Junkkari, 73-70-68 – 211, of North Carolina in the individual event, according to 12thMan.com. Junior Zoe Slaughter went 70-68-75 – 213 resulting in a top-10 finish for the second time in her career, per 12thMan.com.
The starting team lineup also included sophomore Adela Cernousek, who put up 75-74-73 – 222, and senior Blanca Fernández García-Poggio who went 76-77-73 – 226, according to 12thMan.com.
In the individual event, sophomore Lana Calibuso-Kwee, 80-74-72–226, tied for 39th. Sophomore Lauren Nguyen, 81-82-74–237, and freshman Antonia Zacharovska, 78-79-85 – 242, placed 71st and 74th, respectively, according to 12thMan.com.
Besting her former team was especially satisfying for the transfer graduate student, Cooper said.
“It’s awesome,” Cooper said. “The girls on the [UT] team are some of my best friends, but it feels really good beating Texas at home.”
Head coach Gerrod Chadwell told his team to “stay patient” in overcoming the six-stroke deficit against the Longhorns.
“We know we play the back nine well,” Chadwell said. “I was just hoping we could close the gap and keep it closed. Texas has a great team.”
The “Mo” Morial Invitational, held in honor of Aggie golf great Monica Welsh, was the first victory at home under Chadwell’s leadership.
“It’s just special,” Chadwell added. “I think the support is just what gets you. It takes a village to put on this tournament. Having my first [win] be here is great.”
Next up for the maroon and white is the Blessings Collegiate Invitational in Fayetteville, Ark., on Oct. 3-5.
Irene Robles-Ramirez is an English senior and contributed this piece from the course JOUR 359, Reporting Sports, to The Battalion.
