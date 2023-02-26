Aggie softball concluded its final day of competition in the Mary Nutter Cathedral Classic with a planned doubleheader against powerhouse No. 1 UCLA and Utah Valley on Saturday, Feb. 25, but Game 2 was called off from heavy rain that started around 11 p.m.
A&M opened Day 1 of the tournament with a doubleheader against BYU and California State University Northridge, drawing a win from both opponents. The winning streak ended hastily on Day 2 against No. 2 Oklahoma with an 8-0 loss and three defensive errors from the Aggies.
Sophomore left-handed pitcher Emiley Kennedy started in the circle against UCLA for Day 3 of tournament play. Kennedy produced three hitless innings and jammed up her batters with her rise and curveball, putting pressure on the Bruins’ pitch selection. Kennedy now has 33 strikeouts and 27.2 innings pitched in the 2023 season.
UCLA racked up three runs after adjusting to Kennedy’s movement in the bottom of the fourth inning and caused some shake-ups in the Texas A&M defense. Sophomore shortstop Koko Wooley bobbled on a transfer to second base, allowing UCLA to get on the scoreboard first. Junior catcher Julia Cottrill stepped off the field with a leg injury and backup freshman Gracyn Coleman came in for the Aggies. The three-run rally ended with a ground out to first, and the Fightin’ Farmers looked to answer back.
Junior third baseman Rylen Wiggins jumped on the pitches quickly and doubled on a fast ground ball through the infield. A slap-single from Wooley followed her, but no more A&M were hits produced in the top of the fifth inning and two runners were left stranded on the bases.
Sophomore right-handed pitcher Emily Leavitt relieved Kennedy in the circle and needed to work her team out of the jam. Leavitt pitched two-straight hitless innings, but A&M needed an offensive performance to turn the game around. The maroon and white managed four more hits and drew four walks but were unable to bring any runners around from scoring position.
A&M left 10 total runners stranded this game and were unable to capitalize on offensive opportunities. UCLA won 3-0 with a complete shut-out and moved to 17-0 for the season.
The second game of the series was delayed for two hours due to the Utah Valley and Portland game running late. The Aggies scored 13 runs in two innings, but the game was canceled before the end of the second inning, due to heavy rain.
A&M will return to action at Davis Diamond to host 8-6 Houston on Wednesday, March 1, at 6 p.m.
