After inconsistent play, the No. 2 ranked Texas A&M women’s golf team finished in fifth place at the par-72, 6,452-yard Blessings Golf Club in Fayetteville, Ark., on Wednesday, Oct. 5.
Sophomore Adela Cernousek knocked down four birdies on Nos. 10, 14, 16 and 17, which led the team to a fourth-place finish at the end of round one. Senior Jennie Park produced a team-high 14 pars, finished at 2-over 74 and tied for 10th place. Graduate student Hailee Cooper and senior Blanca Fernández García-Poggio tied for 33rd shooting 6-over 78, while junior Zoe Slaughter shot 10-over 82 and tied for 44th.
Cernousek’s first-round surge on Monday kept the team in the hunt for the lead heading into round two. Head coach Gerrod Chadwell told 12thMan.com the team didn’t putt well as a group during the tournament play.
“Adela’s [Cernousek] round kept us in the ballgame today,” Chadwell said. “She played beautifully on the back nine and made some really great putts. Her round has us within striking distance.”
On Tuesday, A&M trailed Mississippi State for the lead by 14 strokes at the start of round two. Fernández García-Poggio, 78-71–149, shot five birdies, and Park, 74-72–146, led the team on the individual leaderboard. Slaughter, 82-74–156, went 2-over 74 and Cooper, 78-76–154, shot 4-over 76. The team moved to third place behind No. 9 Ole Miss and Mississippi State.
In round three, Fernández García-Poggio, 78-71-73–222, ended the tournament tied for ninth with senior Julia Gregg of Arkansas, the sixth top-10 finish of her career. Park, 74-72-77–223, tied for 11th and extended her streak of top-15 finishes to five-straight tournaments — a streak dating back to last season’s NCAA Regional.
Cooper, 78-76-73–227, shot 1-over 73 on the last day, tying for 18th, followed by Cernousek, 71-80-78–229, and Slaughter, 82-74-80–236, who both tied for 26th and 45th, respectively.
The Aggies, 301-293-301–895, shot 31-over 895, finishing in fifth place and 16 strokes behind tournament champion Mississippi State, 15-over 879. Rounding out the top four finishing teams were No. 9 Ole Miss, 21-over 885, tournament host University of Arkansas, 25-over 889, and No. 15 UCLA, 29-over 893.
Next up for the A&M women is the East Lake Cup in Atlanta on Oct. 24-26.
Irene Robles-Ramirez is an English senior and contributed this piece from the course JOUR 359, Reporting Sports, to The Battalion.
