Despite putting together a season-best defensive performance, Texas A&M’s women’s basketball team matched it with a season-worst offensive outing, losing to the Little Rock Trojans 42-38.
The Aggies traveled to Little Rock, Ark., on Tuesday, Dec. 6, to face off in an out-of-conference matchup; despite seeming like an easy favorite against its Ohio Valley Conference opponent, A&M dropped the matchup, falling to 4-4. Little Rock improved to 2-5 on the year.
The first minute-and-a-half went scoreless before the Aggies began to fall behind quickly. The Trojans hit the first two shots of the game and carried their momentum into a small 11-7 lead. The first signs of struggle were apparent, as A&M turned the ball over eight times in the first quarter, shooting 3-for-9 from the field and 1-for-4 from 3-point range.
Nothing seemed to change in the second quarter though, as the Aggies shot just 3-for-11 and scored only seven points again, five of which came from junior guard Sahara Jones. By the end of the half, the Aggies found themselves in an 11-point hole, losing 25-14.
The lowest first-half score for the Aggies previously had been a 24-point first half against Duke in a 71-52 road loss. Nothing seemed to be going right for the Aggies as they trailed Little Rock in nearly every statistical category.
A change needed to be made in the second half in order for the Aggies to have a shot at coming back, and while they still struggled to score, more effort toward rebounding seemed to provide A&M the boost it needed.
Despite only grabbing 13 rebounds to Little Rock’s 19 in the first half, A&M outrebounded its opponent 29-19 in the second half. The emphasis on crashing the glass though was not enough, as the Aggies had just an 8-point third quarter on 3-for-17 shooting.
The offensive explosion the Aggies lacked in the first three quarters finally came with a 16-point fourth-quarter outing. After trailing entering the final quarter, a quick 5-point run from Jones brought the game within six points with two and a half minutes left. A&M failed to score over the next two minutes though, falling short on the road.
The Aggies hit just 15 of their 53 shots, shooting 4-for-19 from deep, and three players were in foul trouble with Jones, the team’s leading scorer with 10 points, fouling out. A&M accumulated 22 fouls and 24 turnovers in a losing effort.
Little Rock’s 42 points were the least that A&M had held an opponent to all season, but the Aggies’ 38 points marked a season-low, besting a 42-point road showing against Kansas a week earlier.
With A&M on a three-game skid, the Aggies get nearly two weeks to redirect their course before getting back on the court. The team plays a pair of free-admission games at Reed Arena on Dec. 18 at 2 p.m. and Dec. 21 at 1 p.m. against SMU and Purdue, respectively. These will be the Aggies’ final tune-up opportunities before they enter SEC play on Dec. 29 against No. 1 South Carolina, currently 8-0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.