Texas A&M’s softball team bested Tarleton State University 12-2 on Thursday, Feb. 9, utilizing a combination of offensive domination and defensive aggression to begin its season with a win.
While Thursday’s matchup was the first game of the season for A&M, it also marked the first-ever meeting between the Aggies and Texans, the first of two during the invitational this weekend.
The first game of the 2023 Texas A&M Invitational was met with ideal weather conditions; Davis Diamond aglow in the sunlight, providing a welcome warmth for fans who made the trip to the park for the matchup.
In front of the lively, chattering crowd, the maroon and white took an early lead during the bottom of the first inning with sophomore shortstop Koko Wooley drawing a lead-off walk and junior catcher Julia Cottrill hitting a triple. With a double from junior first baseman Trinity Cannon, the Fightin’ Farmers were up 2-0 with only their fourth batter at the plate.
The bottom of the third inning saw an offensive frenzy from A&M, characterized by two plate appearances by Cottrill, who singled and doubled, driving in two more runs. With other dominant plate appearances from senior right fielder Morgan Smith and sophomore center fielder Allie Enright, the Aggies entered the fourth with an 8-0 lead.
The Aggies, led by new head coach Trisha Ford, began their season with sophomore pitcher Emily Leavitt on the mound. Leavitt, who played for Minnesota during her rookie season, provided A&M’s offense with a bid of confidence by pitching a no-hitter until the top of the fourth inning.
Leavitt was also aided by a strong defense, including freshman left fielder Keely Williams, who was able to grab a deep fly ball at the wall in order to keep the Texans scoreless to end the fourth.
With their offensive dominance, the Aggies were able to experiment with their lineup in the last innings of the matchup. Junior outfielder Bre Warren and senior outfielder Star Ferguson entered the game and were able to knock in two more runs, followed by another double from Cottrill at the bottom of the fourth, leaving the maroon and white with a 12-0 lead.
The top of the fifth inning saw Leavitt replaced with sophomore pitcher Emiley Kennedy, and a slew of defensive errors for the Aggies, which led to Tarleton scoring two runs, ending the shutout.
The game concluded after the top of the fifth inning, with A&M claiming the win with a final score of 12-2.
The Aggies will return to Davis Diamond tomorrow, Feb. 10, for a double header against Northern Kentucky and Tarleton. The first game will begin at 5 p.m., with the rematch against the Texans slotted for 7:30 p.m.
Both games can be watched live on ESPN+. Tickets start at $4 and students can gain free admission using their sports passes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.