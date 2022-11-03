Texas A&M’s volleyball team looks to bounce back after losing to the Alabama Crimson Tide, 3-1, on Wednesday, Nov. 2.
The Aggies come into this matchup with an overall 12-11 record and a 4-8 conference record as they attempt to flip the script against SEC opponents. A&M is currently ranked 11th while Auburn is the fourth in the conference, so it’ll be a tough challenge for the Aggies as they attempt to finish out the season strong.
History could ring true as the Aggies lead the all-time series, 14-2. Despite previous victories on A&M’s side, Auburn isn’t an opponent to underestimate, A&M coach Laura “Bird” Kuhn said after Wednesday’s loss.
"The SEC is tough from top to bottom,” Kuhn said. “We knew Alabama would come strong, and they are a good team. Every team in the SEC is going to battle. We need to execute better and continue to grind together."
The Aggies have focused primarily on hits coming from either the outside or opposite hitter positions, but the team has been pivoting to focus on utilizing the middle blockers and transition defense, Kuhn said.
“We’ve really focused on, since Arkansas, getting our middles involved and working in transition,” Kuhn said. “The transition game is where we’re excelling right now, and it’s that grind mentality to make sure we’re in system.”
Despite a rocky season, the team has used time on the road to come closer as a unit, which will be an advantage in the final weeks of SEC play, including against Alabama, Kuhn said.
“To see them respond and really lock in, whether it's in timeouts or communicating within each other, it was huge for them,” Kuhn said. “We grow when we’re on the road with the time spent together. To see them grow as individuals and players and then to mesh as the team, that’s huge for us going into this last part of SEC play.”
Following the matchup against Alabama, the Aggies are quickly heading back on the road for a two-match series against the Auburn Tigers. This short turnaround is an extra challenge for the team, but there is still a certain level expected from the players, Kuhn said.
“Two solid opponents, three matches in five days; that’s the biggest challenge for us,” Kuhn said. “It’s making sure we’re keeping our team physically where they need to be, but mentally holding ourselves to that standard of execution no matter who our opponent is.”
A&M will play against Auburn on Saturday, Nov. 5, at 6 p.m., while Sunday’s game will start at 4 p.m. in Auburn, Ala., inside Neville Arena.
