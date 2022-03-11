Following a difficult series away, Texas A&M softball returned to Davis Diamond in a showing of speed and ability on offense.
The game didn’t start off strong for the Aggies with the Texas State Bobcats getting two back-to-back walks to begin the first inning followed by an RBI double to get one run on the board. However, A&M picked up momentum after a fielding error from Texas State allowed freshman shortstop Koko Wooley and junior left fielder Shaylee Ackerman to put two runs on the board. The momentum stalled until the fifth inning when another fielding error from the Bobcats allowed A&M to get another run on the board from Wooley. The Aggies kept rolling into the sixth inning where sophomore catcher Mayce Allen launched a home run into left field to secure a 4-1 victory for the maroon and white.
Coach Jo Evans said the win started the momentum before their next series.
“It felt good to get a win there,” Evans said. “Emiley [Kennedy] came out and just found a way to throw strikes and get outs, and I thought defensively we played really well. We made plays and Texas State made some mistakes, which we took advantage of those opportunities and got some big hits. I thought Koko [Wooley] was especially good tonight in the lead-off spot and her speed really helped us win the game, and then Mayce [Allen] getting up and getting the big home run gave us a little insurance there.”
The Aggies were solid in the circle with freshman pitcher Emiley Kennedy pitching for all seven innings with only three hits and five strikeouts.
Despite being a freshman, Kennedy has learned to handle herself on the mound, Evans said.
“I'm really pleased with how she's managing her opportunities,” Evans said. “I thought tonight she struggled a little bit by getting behind hitters, but never got herself in too much trouble and defensively, we made plays when we needed to. I think her composure on the mound is exceptional and, as a freshman, she's keeping her poise, and really she's someone we can count on and she gives us a chance to win games.”
The win marks A&M’s final game before it goes into SEC play, in which many teams are already ranked. With their rough history against ranked teams this season, the Aggies prepare for a tough schedule ahead through building team relationships, Wooley said.
“We're really tight as a team,” Wooley said. “We get along on and off the field, so I feel like that chemistry will help us a lot and just having each other's back, and knowing what each other can and can't get, and if they can't, then having backup. I feel like our chemistry will help a lot moving forward.”
The Aggies are on the road March 11-13 to take on No. 20 Auburn in a three game series. The first game is set to begin Friday, March 11 at 6 p.m.
