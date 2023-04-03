Despite the threat of inclement weather in the Fort Worth area, the Texas A&M soccer team continued its spring exhibition schedule on Sunday, April 2 with its only road match of the spring season.
Sunday’s match came against rival TCU at Garvey-Rosenthal Stadium. With help from their juniors, the Aggies prevailed with a 1-0 victory over the Horned Frogs in preparation for their upcoming season.
Heading into Sunday’s match, there was legitimate concern that the contest would be in jeopardy because of the weather. This forced the mutual decision to move the match to 11 a.m. from noon.
The Aggies and Horned Frogs were deadlocked for most of the match. It should be noted that the maroon and white have been playing 60-minute matches throughout their spring exhibition season, which has revved up the level of intensity on the pitch.
However, the stalemate culminated with junior Carissa Boeckmann intercepting a pass outside the box. Suddenly, she was met one-on-one with the Horned Frog goalkeeper and then sent the ball to the back of the net in the 37th minute to secure an A&M victory. Junior goalkeeper Jordyn Gunnerson was also a staple in the victory, posting a clean sheet.
A&M will continue its spring slate of exhibition games, returning to Ellis Field on Saturday, April 15, to host Texas State.
