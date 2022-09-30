Texas A&M lost on Thursday, Sept. 29 to the Arkansas Razorbacks.
The single-goal showdown was determined by heavy defensive play. The Aggies only allowed six shots to be taken at their own net, but the Razorbacks were able to put one in after a corner throw that led to a header.
Texas A&M has lost four straight — two of those being at home — which is the longest losing streak this season. Coach G Geurrieri said after the game that the Aggies needed to keep a positive outlook despite the results.
“But again, the fact that we were in all of these games and we're on the precipice of coming through on some big wins is something that we keep in a positive light,” Geurrieri said.
This loss makes the Fightin’ Farmers 0-4-0 against SEC opponents. Making them second to last in the SEC West.
Texas A&M will try to break this difficult streak on Oct. 2 at 7 p.m. against Rice at Ellis Field.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.