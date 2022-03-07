The Texas A&M men’s swimming team took on local competition in the American Short Course Championships from March 3-6 at the Jamail Texas Swim Center in Austin. The Aggies returned to the water after a fifth-place showing at the Southeastern Conference Championships two weeks before.
Pitted against the University of Texas, Southern Methodist University and Brigham Young University, the maroon and white took home titles in four events.
The day began with a quartet of Aggies taking the top four spots in the 500-yard freestyle, including freshman Trey Dickey who came in first with a time of 4:20.28. Later, sophomore Kraig Bray took home the title in the 50-yard free with a time of 19.69 seconds, while three other A&M swimmers finished in the top six. Additionally, freshman Munzy Kabbara came in third place in the 400-yard individual medley with a time of 3:43.57.
Junior Jace Brown finished the 100-yard butterfly in third place with a time of 46.64 seconds as two additional Aggies finished within the top eight. Meanwhile, three A&M swimmers finished in the top eight of the 200-yard free, highlighted by senior Mark Schnippenkoetter’s third place time of 1:35.89. Later, sophomore Nico Jacinto finished the 100-yard backstroke in second place with a time of 47.37 seconds.
Sophomore Collin Fuchs continued the Aggies’ success by taking home the title in the 100-yard free with a time of 43.16 seconds. Later, along with two other Aggies in the top three, sophomore Vincent Ribeiro won the 200-yard breaststroke with his time of 1:52.93. Sophomore Thomas Shomper capped off the championship with a second place finish in the 200 back with a time of 1:42.41.
Next, the Aggies are set to compete in the NCAA Championships in Atlanta from March 23-26.
