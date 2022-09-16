Aggie soccer took on the University of Georgia in their annual Turn it Gold match, as the home team wore gold jerseys in support of finding a cure for childhood cancer.
The Bulldogs struck first in the 7th minute with a top right shot by freshman defender Cate Hardin. The ball soared just past senior goalkeeper Kenna Caldwell’s outstretched arms.
Texas A&M responded and leveled the game at one in the 15th minute. Junior midfielder Taylor Pounds scored off of a corner kick by sophomore defender Mia Pante.
“It was a perfect ball in … It was a great ball by Mia,” Pounds said.
In the 23rd minute, a miscommunication within the Aggie defense allowed for Georgia's second goal. Caldwell and graduate student defender Karlina Sample had a mishap that caused Caldwell’s goal to be left wide open. This allowed Georgia’s sophomore forward Joyelle Washington to slip the ball into the back of the net.
Within two minutes, two yellow cards were distributed, one to sophomore and A&M forward Maile Hayes, and the other to sophomore midfielder Ellie Gilbert for Georgia.
Senior forward and midfielder Jai Smith crossed the ball in front of the goal, and redshirt freshman forward Andersen Williams tapped it in behind Georgia’s sophomore goalkeeper Liz Beardsley for her first career goal.
The second half began with a slew of fouls and shot attempts from both teams. The Bulldogs blocked several attempts on goal in the final 20 minutes of the game.
“We hit the post. We hit the side netting. They cleared like three off the line. We were all over them,” Pante said.
The Bulldogs scored the final goal of the game off a ball from junior midfielder Dasia Torbert in the 69th minute.
“Our balls hit the post and went out. Their balls hit the post and went in,” coach G Guerrieri said.
The Aggies will be back at Ellis Field as they take on a different Bulldog opponent, Mississippi State, on Thursday, Sept. 22 at 7 p.m.
