Texas A&M women’s tennis concluded its Texas A&M Fall Invitational where SMU, Rice, Texas Tech, Arkansas and Utah came to compete at the Mitchell Tennis Center.
The invitational lasted from Friday, Oct. 21 to Sunday, Oct. 23. All four teams competed in both singles and doubles competitions.
“Overall, I am pleased with our efforts over the course of the three-day event,” coach Mark Weaver said. “We played our best tennis [on Sunday], going 8-0 in the singles, so I couldn't ask for much more than that.”
Day 3 proved to be the Aggies' most successful day as a team, going undefeated in singles play without dropping a single set. Four Aggies went undefeated in singles play over the course of the entire weekend. No. 58 sophomore Mary Stoiana, who made All-SEC Second Team as a freshman in 2021, went 3-0 to continue the strong start to her young career. Last time out, Stoiana lost in the singles quarterfinals of the ITA Intercollegiate All-American Championships.
The other three Aggies who finished the weekend 3-0 were No. 109 Jayci Goldsmith — who had the lone ranked singles win over Texas Tech’s No. 115-ranked senior Olivia Peet on Day 2 — sophomore Jeanette Mireles and freshman Daria Smetannikov, further showing the young talent on A&M’s tennis team. Sophomore Gianna Pielet and sophomore Kayal Gownder went 2-1 as well.
In doubles play, the Aggies had six teams compete over the weekend, combining for a record of 10-2 with no team suffering more than one loss. The most successful of the bunch was Pielet and Mireles who went 3-0, outsourcing opponents 19-9.
Smetannikov and freshman Lizanne Boyer teamed up to go 2-0 on the weekend as well, but both also won with a different teammate as well. Smetannikov won a match alongside Gownder and Boyer with junior Elise Robbins.
The Aggies will next travel to Waco for the three-day Baylor Invitational beginning on Friday, Oct. 28.
