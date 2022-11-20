Between Thursday, Nov. 17 and Saturday, Nov. 19, the Texas A&M women’s diving team was in Austin at the Jamail Texas Swim Center to participate in the Texas Diving Invitational.
The two events that Texas A&M dove in were the 1-meter and 3-meter dives, consisting of six dives.
In the preliminary and quarterfinal round of the 1-meter, freshman Joslyn Oakley placed fourth out of 26 divers with a score of 289.60 and a differential of -35.55.
Senior Alyssa Clairmont placed 11th in the initial round of the 1-meter dive. She scored 268.65 points with a differential of -56.50.
The final Aggie score in the first set of 1-meter dives was junior Payton Props. She had scored 242.80, placed 19th and had a differential of -82.35.
In the final round of six dives from the 1-meter mark, Oakley placed seventh out of eight finalists. She had a score of 286.75 and a differential of -29.95.
For the 3-meter dive, Clairmont placed 11th out of 29 in the preliminary and quarterfinal stage. She had a 302.00 score and a -69.60 differential.
Oakley placed 15th with a score of 282.35 and a differential of -89.25 in the first round. Placing at 27th in the initial set of dives, Props scored 227.75 with a differential of -143.85.
Unfortunately, for the dive team, none of the 3-meter divers placed in the finals.
Aggie women’s swimming and diving will be back in the pool Saturday, Dec. 3 at 2 p.m., in A&M’s natatorium where they will compete against Rice.
