Women's Basketball vs LSU

Junior G Kay Kay Green (4) watching the ball during Texas A&M's game against LSU at Reed Arena on Sunday, Feb. 05, 2023.

 Photo by Kaili Gaston

In year 2 of Joni Taylor’s tenure, Aggie women’s basketball will travel to Winston-Salem, North Carolina to face off against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons in the ACC/SEC Challenge.

Texas A&M and Wake Forest have squared off once before, with the Demon Deacons upsetting the then No. 10 Aggies 53-46 in Charlotte Amalie, St Thomas, US Virgin Islands at the Paradise Jam in 2007.

Wake Forest is coming off of a 17-17 season last year, advancing to the second round of the WNIT.

The Aggies finished the season 9-20 last year but signed multiple top-100 recruits like Kylie Marshall and Solè Williams, as well as landing impact transfers, like Arizona transfer Lauren Ware and Oregon transfer Endyia Rogers.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.