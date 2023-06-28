In year 2 of Joni Taylor’s tenure, Aggie women’s basketball will travel to Winston-Salem, North Carolina to face off against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons in the ACC/SEC Challenge.
𝘾𝙤𝙢𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙡𝙖𝙩𝙚𝙧 𝙩𝙝𝙞𝙨 𝙮𝙚𝙖𝙧…— Texas A&M Women's Basketball (@AggieWBB) June 28, 2023
The Aggies will take on Wake in the ACC/SEC Challenge 👍#GigEm pic.twitter.com/O4bcv1Oea7
Texas A&M and Wake Forest have squared off once before, with the Demon Deacons upsetting the then No. 10 Aggies 53-46 in Charlotte Amalie, St Thomas, US Virgin Islands at the Paradise Jam in 2007.
Wake Forest is coming off of a 17-17 season last year, advancing to the second round of the WNIT.
The Aggies finished the season 9-20 last year but signed multiple top-100 recruits like Kylie Marshall and Solè Williams, as well as landing impact transfers, like Arizona transfer Lauren Ware and Oregon transfer Endyia Rogers.
took a chance, rolled the dice and i’m betting on myself! AGGIE NATION, wassgood?!👀 pic.twitter.com/TCduttDsEW— Endyia Rogers (@endyia_rogers) May 3, 2023
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.