Following its loss to Vanderbilt earlier this week, Texas A&M women’s basketball team will travel to Florida on Thursday, Feb. 2, hoping to claim its second conference win of the season.
The Aggies, who have been struggling against their SEC competitors, have faced off against the No. 2 Gators once already this season, losing in a 48-55 loss at Reed Arena on Jan. 1.
A&M holds a 11-3 advantage over Florida, with a 4-1 record when competing in Gainesville.
Historically, the maroon and white have been able to claim victories against the Gators while utilizing a slew of strong offensive strategies.
Against Vanderbilt, the team scored a season-high 79 points, despite being unable to return home with a win. In their last two games, the team has averaged 77.0 points, achieving their biggest scoring output for back-to-back games this season.
The maroon and white’s offense includes key players such as graduate forward Aaliyah Patty, who achieved a career-high 21 points against Vanderbilt on Sunday. In addition, junior guard Kay Kay Green looks to continue her double-digit scoring column streak, which reached four games with her performance against the Commodores.
A&M’s defense has developed effective and aggressive tactics that have successfully held nearly all of its opponents below its season scoring averages. Four of their SEC competitors have been faced with single-digit scoring quarters when competing against the maroon and white.
Florida has struggled this month in terms of defensive coverage. Against their conference competitors, the Gators have lost four of their last five matchups.
For both teams, Thursday’s game is a welcome opportunity to regain momentum in the SEC rankings.
The game, starting at 5 p.m. at Exactech Arena during the Gators National Girls & Women in Sports Night, will be streamed on SEC Network+, and Aggie fans can tune into The Zone 1150 AM/93.7 FM to listen to the action.
