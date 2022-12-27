After a holiday break, Texas A&M women’s basketball will make its way to South Carolina to take on the No. 1 Gamecocks on Thursday, Dec. 29, at 6 p.m. in Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, S.C.
A&M has had a lopsided history with South Carolina. In the past 10 matchups, the Fightin’ Farmers have gone 1-9 against the East Coast USC. The only time that the maroon and white have defeated the garnet and black in Columbia was the first matchup between these two teams in 2013.
“I’m totally fine with them having a break. They deserve it, and they need it,” coach Joni Taylor told 12thMan.com.
The Aggies are 5-5 so far this season in non-conference play. Their upcoming opponent, the Gamecocks, are 12-0 in non-conference play.
“I think we’ve gotten a lot better in execution … from like our first practice to now,” freshman guard Sydney Bowles told 12thMan.com.
Bowles has made an impact in her first season with the Aggies. She has started every game, made eight assists, and has put up 97 points this season.
South Carolina has averaged 83.2 points a game, and it has held its opponents to an average of 43.8 points. The Gamecocks also average over four 3-pointers per game.
Senior Gamecock guard Zia Cooke is a player to watch for in this upcoming matchup. She has started all 12 games this season. Cooke has also made 21 out of 56 3-point attempts and 32 out of 40 free-throw attempts.
“Going forward, just capitalize on the smaller things and we’ll be fine,” A&M junior guard Kay Kay Green told 12thMan.com.
Green has started the last two games, made 18 assists, and sunk 10 out of 16 free-throw attempts.
While the A&M defense did hold Purdue to its lowest-scoring first quarter of the season, South Carolina tied its season record of points scored in the first quarter with 30 against Coastal Carolina.
South Carolina has had blow out victories — like that of Coastal Carolina with point differentials of over 60 — to teams of similar records to those beaten by A&M with a closer winning margin.
Aggie women’s basketball fans can watch the game on the SEC Network at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec 29.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.