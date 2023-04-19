Texas A&M tennis will attempt to be the second school to win the men’s and women’s competition in the same year since Florida did it in 2016. The first SEC tennis tournament was in 2015 and the competition did not happen in 2020.
Both of the A&M women’s and men’s teams defeated the Georgia Bulldogs in the final of the SEC tournament in their respective championship years.
Up until the semifinals of the championship, none of the matches are televised.
Women’s Tennis
No. 2 Aggie women’s tennis will begin its attempt to be back-to-back SEC tournament champions on Friday, April 21, in Fayetteville, Arkansas.
The maroon and white will play their first match against the winner of the match between Alabama and Vanderbilt in the quarterfinals at 12 p.m. on April 21. If the No. 1 seeded women’s team can defeat its quarterfinal opponent, then they will move on to the semifinals on Saturday, April 22, at 12 p.m.
The Fightin’ Farmers defeated Alabama 4-0 and most recently Vanderbilt 4-1 with both matches being away for the Aggies.
While the Tide may dominate on the football field, its women’s tennis has only won a third of the games played against the Aggies. Alabama last beat A&M narrowly in 2021 with a final score of 4-3, while the Commodores last beat the Aggies in 2019 where they swept the maroon and white.
Men’s Tennis
No. 21 Aggie men’s tennis will attempt to secure the title of SEC tournament champion for the first time since 2015 in Auburn, Alabama. The round-two match will be on Thursday, April 20, at 6 p.m. against Vanderbilt.
The men in maroon and white have defeated their next opponent already within the regular season. A&M defeated Vanderbilt 4-2 while being in enemy territory.
The Aggies have not lost to the Commodores since March of 2016 with a narrow score of 4-3. The 2016 loss is the only time that the maroon and white has fallen to Vanderbilt in their 10 year history of playing each other.
