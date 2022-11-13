The No.14 Texas A&M men’s swimming and diving team will host the Art Adamson Invitational at the Rec Center Natatorium in College Station. It will run Nov. 16-18, and all days will have two sections: prelims, which will start at 9:30 a.m., and finals, which will start at 5:30 p.m.
The maroon and white head into the meet as the highest-ranked team. The invitational will host No. 15 Alabama Crimson Tide, No. 17 USC Trojans, No. 22 TCU Horned Frogs and the unranked LSU Tigers, Air Force Falcons, Arkansas Razorbacks, Nevada Wolf Pack and Washington State Cougars.
Admission will be free for all. For more information and updates, visit 12thMan.com and follow the team @AggieSwimDive on Twitter and Instagram.
Justin Chen is a general studies junior and contributed this piece from the course JOUR 359, Reporting Sports, to The Battalion.
