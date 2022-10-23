A&M soccer tied the Missouri Tigers 1-1 at home on Sunday, Oct. 23. The maroon and white remain undefeated in the month of October.
Aggie soccer kicked off Senior Night with introductions of its five seniors: forward Ali Russell, defender Katie Smith, goalkeeper Kenna Caldwell, forward Jai Smith and midfielder Natalie Yoo.
“They’ve been great teammates. They’ve been great players,” coach G Guerrieri said.
Soon after, sophomore forward Maile Hayes scored in the ninth minute of action off of a corner kick by sophomore forward Mia Pante.
Junior midfielder Kate Colvin was putting in effort up and down the right side of the field the entirety of the first half.
The Aggies went to half time with double the amount of shots as the Tigers. Missouri shot four times while A&M outshot with eight. The maroon and white also had two shots on goal to the Tigers’ one.
“We just need more energy, more intensity and intentionality in front of goal,” Smith said.
In the 69th minute, the Tigers evened the score with a goal by senior forward Jadyn Easley assisted by junior forward Jenna Bartels.
“It’s been a recurring theme. After we go up, we get comfortable,” Hayes said.
Caldwell came up big with a sliding save towards the outside edge of her box in the 12th minute.
The Missouri fan section had choice words and hand signs to give the referee over a foul called in the 84th minute on freshman forward Kylee Simmons.
Hayes was subbed out in the 80th minute but quickly was put back onto the field in the 83rd minute.
Aggie soccer will play its last regular season match up on the road against Florida on Thursday, Oct. 27, at 5 p.m. in Gainesville, Fla.
