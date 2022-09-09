Texas A&M soccer loses its undefeated streak against a higher-ranked TCU team.
The Aggies and the Horned Frogs started off a highly aggressive game with a yellow card in the second minute. The card was given to senior defender Karlina Sample.
Sophomore defender Mia Pante set up to take a corner kick in the 13th minute of play. Pante took a total of five out of the six A&M corner kicks of the game.
The ball ricocheted around the box, and sophomore forward Maile Hayes hit the top woodwork of the goal. TCU sophomore midfielder Oli Pena fouled just outside the goal box causing a free kick. The kick was taken by Hayes in the 25th minute, and she scored the only goal of the game for the Aggies.
“Every time you score a goal it’s like hard work pays off,” Hayes said.
Just before halftime, in the 40th minute, TCU freshman forward Tyler Isgrig made the game 1-1 with an assist by sophomore forward Lauren Memoly. With 30 seconds remaining on the clock before halftime, Isgrig placed the ball above the goal and into the hands of a fan. At halftime, the score remained even with one goal for each side.
Senior defender Katie Smith blocked an impressive TCU scoring attempt in the 74th minute. In a 77th minute foul outside of the Aggies’ goal box, Isgrig took a free kick that bounced off of the four-player Texas A&M wall.
In a good show of sportsmanship, Aggie sophomore midfielder Quinn Cornog went to assist Pena with an injury. Pena exited the game, and she was replaced by senior midfielder Michelle Slater.
In the 86th minute, TCU sophomore forward Camryn Lancaster slid the ball of the Frogs’ winning goal behind Aggie senior goalkeeper Kenna Caldwell and her defensive line.
“Some areas where we left some gaps too big,” Smith said.
With seconds left on the game clock, a yellow card was issued to the TCU bench. As the clock hit zero, the 2-1 score was finalized, leaving the Aggies with their first loss of the season.
“This is a tough lesson for us to learn,” coach G Guerrieri said.
The Aggies will play again at home for their next game against the University of South Alabama on Sunday, Sept. 11 at 1 p.m.
