The 2023 Texas A&M soccer schedule was announced on Thursday, April 14, and the ladies in maroon and white will play a majority of the matches at Ellis Field.
A&M will open the season with an exhibition match against SMU at 6 p.m. on August 6. The Aggies are on a current two-match winning streak against the Mustangs and have won nine of 11 matches in Aggieland.
The final exhibition match of the season is against Texas State on August 11, and the maroon and white have historically won every match against the maroon and gold.
The official season-opener is against Florida State on August 17. The Seminoles were in the 2022 College Cup, but lost in the semifinal to North Carolina.
A&M will play three more home matches against Washington State, Baylor and Tulsa before hitting the road to play TCU.
After returning from Fort Worth, the Fightin’ Farmers will host Grambling State. Aggie soccer has not played the Louisiana-based team since their first encounter in November of 2006. Next, the maroon and white will travel to play Rice in Houston.
Conference play will start in September, as the Ags host Kentucky on the 15th at 7 p.m., then Texas Southern on the 17th.
SEC play will take over the remainder of the season. Mississippi State away followed by Arkansas and Ole Miss at home will end the month of September.
Starting off October, the team will play at Vanderbilt, then return for a home matchup against Alabama. On the 13th, the Aggies will play Auburn in Alabama.
The final home match will be against South Carolina, and then the maroon and white will finish off the season on the road against Tennessee and LSU.
Fans don’t have to wait until August to watch the Aggies play, as A&M has two more exhibition matches on Saturday, April 15, at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m, versus Texas State and UTSA, respectively.
