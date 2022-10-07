Texas A&M soccer tied the LSU Tigers at two to mark its first non-loss of its conference games.
“So, we remain undefeated in October, it's a positive step for us,” coach G Guerrieri said.
The Aggies took the lead in the seventh minute with a goal on a tight angle by sophomore forward Maile Hayes assisted by junior midfielder Kate Colvin and freshman midfielder Sydney Becerra.
Becerra took one for herself in the 15th minute when she cut the ball in and hit it into the top left of the Tigers’ senior goalkeeper Mollee Swift’s goal with an assist by sophomore midfielder Carissa Boeckmann.
“With Syd[ney Becerra,] I always know it’s going in,” Hayes said.
Graduate defender Karlina Sample made a goal-saving slide against LSU senior forward Rammie Noel in the 12th minute.
Noel retaliated and put the Tigers up on the board with a shot in the 26th minute assisted by freshman forward Angelina Thoreson and junior forward Mollie Baker.
“It was a miscommunication, just a loss of players running in behind,” Becerra said.
In the 47th minute, the Tigers’ freshman midfielder Ida Hermannsdottir scored on a penalty kick after a foul on graduate forward Alesia Garcia.
Sophomore defender Macy Matula in the 60th minute wiped out Baker, causing a substitution for redshirt junior forward Taylor Dobles.
Senior goalkeeper Kenna Caldwell extended far for a save on a shot by Garcia that was aimed at the bottom left corner of her goal.
A goal was called offside by sophomore midfielder Quinn Cornog, nearly assisted by Colvin. Cornog had been playing on the defensive line the entirety of the game against LSU.
“[Colvin] served a really nice ball on that one as well,” Guerrieri said.
Redshirt sophomore Laney Carroll was fouled by senior defender Maya Gordon in the 77th minute. Gordon received a yellow card.
The Aggies will play next at Ole Miss on Sunday, Oct. 9 at 1 p.m. and can be watched on ESPNU.
