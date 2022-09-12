The Texas A&M soccer team defeated South Alabama in dominant fashion on Sunday, Sept. 11.
Sophomore defender Kate Colvin started the game with a scorching goal to the top right corner of the goal at the 18-minute mark. That goal was the first of the game and the third goal of the season for Colvin.
South Alabama was also early to score, and at the 22-minute mark they slid the ball just past the left side of senior goalkeeper Kenna Caldwell. Caldwell successfully defended the three other shots taken at the goal by South Alabama’s strikers.
The Aggies took a total of 16 shots, and eight of those shots were at the goal throughout the duration of the game. At the 41-minute mark, just before the half, senior forward Jai Smith hit a challenging goal off of a perfect assist from the redshirt sophomore forward Laney Carroll. The rest of the half went scoreless as the maroon and white entered the tunnel up by one goal.
The Aggies were more aggressive in the second half of the match, scoring at the 53-minute mark. Sophomore forward MaKhiya McDonald kicked a floater into the back of the net off of an assist by sophomore midfielder Carissa Boeckmann. Boeckmann took another hard shot at South Alabama’s goal that was barely saved.
A&M took five more shots at the goal within a span of 11 minutes, but the Aggies were defended off by South Alabama’s junior goalkeeper Allison Luckhardt.
“The idea of 90 minutes of hell that we want to give our opponents,” Guerrieri said in a press conference the Monday before the match. “That starts with the communication coming from the people behind you, giving you the confidence that you can go and put pressure on it if you're a midfielder or forward.”
The Aggies are fighting aggressively and consistently and will continue to do so against SEC opponent Georgia on Friday, Sept. 16.
