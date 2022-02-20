In a Saturday game of mostly newcomers, the Aggie Ruggers came out on top 22-14, even without home-field advantage.
The women won the Feb. 19 match at Whitaker Sports Complex with a notable number of rookies. The team co-captains said the way the team has played 15s this season is different, and added the squad had only one week of practice before the rivalry matchup in Austin.
In rugby, a player can score points in different ways with the main scoring called a “try,” which is worth five points. A try is scored by placing the ball on the ground in an opponent's try zone. After a successful try, the scoring team is allowed a conversion kick, an attempt to kick the rugby ball through the goalposts worth two points.
Teams form a scrum after an accidental infringement, such as a knock on where the ball moves forward through a fumble or hit. In a scrum, the eight forwards bind together, the ball is thrown in and each player tries to gain possession using only their feet.
After a slow, 20-minute first quarter, the Aggies scored their first try in a remarkable breakaway by fullback Katelyn Lancaster. Once the scoring started, it didn’t slow down for the maroon and white. As the away team, the Aggies racked up a total of four tries by No. 8 Deborah Tate, outside center Rebecca Sechrist and outside center Suzanne Eubank. With an extra 2-point kick by flyhalf Lynsey McKinney, the Ruggers ended the game with an eight-point winning advantage.
Co-captains Emmaculate Owiro, sports management Ph.D. student, and Nina Rao, computer science senior, both said they were satisfied with the team’s performance.
“I am super proud of my team,” Owiro said. “I expected this to be chaos.”
Rao noted there are some six rookies on the squad and many players had never played in a rugby 15s match.
Rao described match play as “not really [having] many lows,” noting everyone was “just tired” after the match.
The team is currently planning to face off next against the University of Texas at San Antonio at home in March.
For more information about A&M’s Women’s Rugby Club, visit www.tamuwrfc.com or follow them on Instagram @tamuwrfc.
