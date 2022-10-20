The Texas A&M men’s golf team will head to Alpharetta, Ga., on Friday, Oct. 21, to compete in the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate Invitational after setting tournament records at The Blessings Collegiate Invitational.
The tournament will take place on Oct. 21-23, at the 7,017-yard, par-72 Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate Lakeside course.
The No. 9 A&M men’s golf team secured its second victory of the year at The Blessings Collegiate Invitational with the second-lowest score in the history of the tournament, according to 12thMan.com. They also grabbed a first-place finish this year at the season-opening Badger Invitational.
Junior Daniel Rodrigues was named SEC Golfer of the Week after claiming his first career collegiate victory after finishing the tournament with a score of 205 at 11-under par.
Freshman Jaime Montojo was named SEC Freshman of the Week after finishing The Blessings Collegiate Invitational tied for 18th at 5-over par with a score of 221. Fifth-year senior Sam Bennett had a top-five finish after ending the tournament with a score of 213 at 3-under par. All of the Aggies finished in the top 20 at The Blessings Collegiate Invitational.
"Sammy [Bennett] got back to playing some pretty good golf the last couple of days, and we got good stuff from everybody,” head coach Brian Kortan told 12thMan.com. “[Sophomore Pichaksn Maichon] had a good round there. [Senior William Paysse] was strong; solid the whole way. [Freshman Jaime Montojo] had his first test as a college golfer playing at a challenging venue. It was a great week for us and something we can for sure build on."
The original course at the Golf Club of Georgia was named “Best New Private Course” in the United States, with its picturesque portion alongside Lake Windward, offering views rarely seen at private courses in north Atlanta, according to GolfClubofGeorgia.com.
Emily Denton is an agricultural communications and journalism senior and contributed this piece from the course JOUR 359, Reporting Sports, to The Battalion.
