Following No. 27 Texas A&M men’s tennis’ 6-1 win earlier in the day against Abilene Christian, the Aggies defeated No. 55 Tulsa 5-2 next on Tuesday, March 14.
Court 1 featured Aggie senior duo Noah Schachter and Trey Hilderbrand, who played against the Golden Hurricane seniors Connor Di Marco and Kody Pearson. The pair of Fightin' Farmer seniors took its doubles match, as Schachter and Hilderbrand awaited for their teammates on the remaining courts to take the doubles point.
On Court 3, A&M sophomore Giulio Perego and junior Raphael Perot went up against Tulsa seniors Ezequiel Santalla and Stefan Hampe. Perego and Perot fell 6-2, leaving it up to juniors Kenner Taylor and Pierce Rollins to seal the doubles point.
Taylor and Rollins rallied against the royal blue, gold and crimson freshman Timothy Carlsson Seger and senior Daniel Siddall on Court 2. This doubles partnership was the deciding match of the first point of the evening, as the Tulsa tandem secured the doubles point 6-4 over A&M.
Senior Guido Marson and sophomore Luke Casper joined the lineup in singles play on Court 5 and Court 6. All six maroon and white players who competed in singles had won their first sets by a range of three to five points. The match was clinched for the Aggies due to a series of four wins in a short period of time on Courts 2, 3, 5 and 6.
French Aggie Perot defeated German Golden Hurricane Hampe 6-2 and 6-3. The tie-breaking Set 3 between Perego and junior Callum Gale was won by the former 6-2. Perego won the first set 6-1 before dropping the next set 6-3.
On the last two courts, Casper won 6-3 and 6-3, while Marson won 6-2 and 6-2. Rollins earned the maroon and white its fifth point with his 6-1, 4-6 and 6-1 score over Ukrainian junior Volodymyr Zakharov. The Golden Hurricane’s Pearson took its only singles match with a win against Schachter. With the loss, Court 1 no longer has the highest winning percentage, as it was previously .750.
The Aggies will play next in Fayetteville, Arkansas, at the Billingsley Tennis Center on Saturday, March 18, at 1 p.m. and can be watched live here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.