After an eight-year career as Texas A&M men’s club rugby coach, James Lowrey is set to coach his final home game on Tuesday, March 28.
The Maroon Side team will face California Polytechnic State University on Tuesday in the final home game of the season. The game is scheduled to start at 8:45 p.m. at the Penberthy Rec Sports Complex. Lowrey said he knows they are going to get some needed competition from Cal Poly in the game, and added there is an urgent call to help the maroon and white raise funds to live stream the game.
A&M, 5-0 on the season, will face a high-powered offense on the 8-1 Cal Poly squad. The Mustangs are well-coached and do not live far away from where high-quality rugby is played, Lowrey said.
“It’s one of the hardest schools to get into in the California area,” Lowrey said. “They usually inherit a lot of really good rugby players that choose an academic pathway as well.”
The forwards on the A&M team have been an immense asset this season and the backs are slowly improving, Lowrey said.
“I’m more impressed with how much we’re improving as a team,” Lowrey said.
Ethics and law junior Eric Hawkins said the team expects to get a win after a long time of preparation for this game. Hawkins plays a big role as the 8-man on the team, a position responsible for putting in big tackles, carrying the ball through the defensive line and providing support to the backs, according to RugbyPass.com. Players who wear the No. 8 jersey are generally good at reading plays and an 8-man’s strength and power can make a big impact.
“Our expectations are that Cal Poly is gonna give us a good fight,” Hawkins said. “We know they’re a good side, and so we expect them to bring it. We’ve been preparing for this one for a long time, and so we expect a lot out of ourselves as well to get a big win at home.”
The team also wants to send Lowrey out on a high note, Hawkins said.
“Coach Lowrey has had a massive impact on the club and every player in it, and we want to send him off the right way with an undefeated season,” Hawkins said.
Vice-captain, computer science senior and winger Ryan McCauley echoed the same sentiment.
“He deserves the credit for where the club is at today, and I know that we want to go out there and give him a great send off,” McCauley said.
It will also be the last home game for the seniors on the team, Lowrey said.
“It’s gonna be a lot for the seniors, and I’m quite loyal to my seniors,” Lowrey said. “I’m very passionate about the boys that fight and stuck with it for four years.”
The game against Cal Poly will be good preparation, McCauley said.
“It is not often that we get to play great teams from around the country,” McCauley said. “We are expecting a very tough match, but it will be good preparation for the playoffs.”
Lowrey said the club wants to form a union with the Cal Poly side so the teams are playing on an annual basis. He urged fans to get to the game early.
“It’s a really big game,” Lowrey said. “Two highly ranked teams in the same boat, in terms of club sports, trying to get to the next level.”
The Aggies are attempting to raise enough funds to live stream the game against the Mustangs, Lowrey said. Anyone interested in supporting the team can visit Support D1A Broadcast. For more information, visit aggierugby.com.
