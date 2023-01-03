Texas A&M’s men's basketball team will open conference play on the road against Florida, hoping to start the new year with its third straight win on Wednesday, Jan. 4, at 6 p.m.
Against the Gators, A&M has an all-time record of 6-9. Last season, however, the Aggies were able to win both matchups; one of which occurred during the SEC Tournament last March, resulting in Florida’s elimination.
On the season, the maroon and white have gone 8-5 in non-conference play, characterized by their recent wins against Northwestern State and Prairie View A&M.
Nationally, the Aggies lead in free throws made and are third in terms of free throw attempts. Senior guard Tyrece Radford leads the SEC with 61 free throws made, followed closely behind by sophomore guard Wade Taylor IV, in third place with 58.
With standout players such as sophomore guard Manny Obaseki, the team’s leader with 92 bench points and Taylor’s consistent 3-point percentage improvements, A&M hopes to capitalize on their current momentum and skill against Florida.
However, the Fightin’ Farmers have struggled throughout the season in terms of maintaining their offensive control, an issue they are hoping to solve against the Gators at Exactech Arena.
“We don’t have possessions or minutes to give away,” coach Buzz Williams told 12thMan.com. “We can’t play thirty-two minutes at Florida and think that’ll be good enough.”
With a season record of 7-6 and a two-game losing streak coming into Wednesday’s matchup, the Gators are also looking to start 2023 with a win. Following a competitive loss during their SEC opener against Auburn, a win against the Aggies would set them up for success in their following conference games.
The game will be televised by ESPNU and Aggie fans can also tune into the Texas A&M Radio Network to listen to it at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 4.
