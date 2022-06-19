The stakes are at an all-time high as the Lone Star State showdown has made its way onto the biggest stage in college baseball, the College World Series.
No. 5 Texas A&M and No. 9 Texas are set to face off on Sunday, June 18 at 1 p.m. with everything on the line. The winner will live another day in Omaha, Neb., while the loser will be sent back home to Texas.
“Obviously, there is a lot of history between us,” graduate lefty Jacob Palisch said. “But, we’ve been preaching all year that we play a nameless, faceless opponent. It’s really just us going out there and playing the game.”
The Aggies have won their last three meetings with the Longhorns, including a 12-9 win earlier in the season at UFCU Disch-Falk Field in Austin. However, the orange and white lead in the all-time matchups, 239-129-5. It will be the first time the Aggies and Longhorns have ever faced off in Omaha.
“I just want to keep playing,” A&M coach Jim Schlossnagle said. “I don’t care who it’s against. At the end of the day, they’re playing for their season, and we’re playing for ours. Whatever floats your boat, use that.”
In A&M’s seventh appearance in the College World Series, the Aggies fell short in Game 1 to Oklahoma, 13-8, while the Longhorns dropped their opener to Notre Dame, 7-3.
The Aggies have been in uncomfortable positions this season, but Schlossnagle said there is no room for error now. Junior righty Micah Dallas is set to start on the mound for the Aggies.
“We’ve been here before,” Schlossnagle said. "The only problem is there’s no second chance now. You’ve got to have the ability to have a short memory and compete pitch to pitch, keep playing and try to go on a one-game win streak.
Throughout the 2021 season, the Aggies are no stranger to fighting through challenges. Palisch said what lies ahead doesn’t scare the team and they will battle until the end no matter what.
“This team has never been one to back down from adversity,” Palisch said. “We’ve certainly had our fair share of ups and downs throughout the year, gut punches left and right. If there’s one thing I know about this team, it’s that whenever we get punched we always get back up. I’m excited to see how we respond because I know this team can come back and come back in a big way.”
