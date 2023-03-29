Two moons came out on the night of March 28.
One is the natural satellite for the earth, reflected by the light from the sun. The second came from the lower part of a Texas A&M cross-country runner’s body, reflected by the overhead lights from Blue Bell Park.
In the middle of A&M’s matchup against Texas, a streaker who the A&M University Police Department identified as agricultural communications and journalism freshman Spencer Blake Werner, jumped the fence near the first base foul line and streaked across Olsen Field with a sign that stated “Longhorns Suck!” and “Trump 2024” painted across his chest.
As he made his way to the infield, he flashed the stands and sprinted his way to the center field fence without a security guard in sight. When he jumped over the fence, a police officer was waiting to take him into custody.
According to an article from the Houston Chronicle, Werner, who was named the SEC’s freshman runner of the week on September 20, 2022, was charged with criminal trespass, disorderly conduct/exposure and was suspended from the cross-country and track and field teams.
According to Brazos County jail records, the Wilmette, Illinois native was released on Wednesday, March 29 after his $2,800 bail was posted.
