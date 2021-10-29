Texas A&M freshman Adela Cernousek shot 11-under 205 and tied for third at The Ally on Wednesday.
The Oct. 25-27 tournament concluded fall play for the women’s gold team. Cernousek’s performance over the past two days locked in the first top-five finish of her collegiate career. The freshman shot rounds of 66-70-69 as she led the maroon and white to its third top-five finish of the season. The A&M women’s golf team shot 282-298-286 — 866 (+2), which was two strokes better than LSU and enough to secure a fifth-place finish.
Carding two birdies on the first three holes was enough to secure Cernousek’s spot in the top three, edging out Megan Schofill and trying Auburn’s Anna Foster, who finished fifth.
"Adela [Cernousek] is really good," head coach Gerrod Chadwell told 12th Man. "The pressure she puts on the golf course is impressive. She does not play like a freshman. She plays with maturity and is so fun to watch. She carried us this week and was in control all three rounds. It was pretty awesome to see, and I am glad she is on my team."
The Aggies had another top-20 finisher in Blanca Fernández García-Poggio, who shot 71-75-71 — 217 (+1) and tied for 18th. First-year Aggie Zoe Slaughter shot 72-78-71 — 221 and tied for 32nd.
Amber Park shot 74-75-77 — 226, tying for 51st, while Hailee Cooper shot 73-81-75 — 229 and finished tied for 59th. Brooke Tyree attended the tournament with plans of competing as an individual. She shot 72-79-74 — 225 and came in 50th as she completed her first tournament of the season.
"I was proud of the way we responded to yesterday's round and salvaged a respectable finish in a really good field," Chadwell told 12th Man. "We beat a lot of good teams at the end of the day. I am only worried about us and the things that we can control. There is some stuff we can clean up this offseason to get ready for the spring."
The Aggies will return to competition in February 2022 at The Icon in Humble.
