On Saturday, April 30, Texas A&M linebacker Aaron Hansford, Class of 2020, was signed by the Dallas Cowboys following the 2022 NFL Draft.
Despite his current position, his career in Aggieland started at wide receiver. He did not make the move until his junior year in 2019. By his graduate season in 2021, Hansford was leading the defense with 89 tackles, including two sacks and two fumble recoveries.
According to 247Sports, Hansford was a 4-star recruit out of St. John’s in the nation’s capital, Washington, the same school as A&M teammate and fellow draft class member Tyree Johnson. He was an Under-Armour All-American, a top-15 ranked linebacker and a two-sport athlete, choosing A&M over UCLA.
After going undrafted in the 2022 NFL Draft, Hansford signed a free agency deal with the Dallas Cowboys, keeping Hansford in-state, according to Aaron Wilson of the Pro Football Network. He was initially reported to be signing with the Washington Commanders, but he flipped his commitment in favor of Dallas.
