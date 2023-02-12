Texas A&M Women’s Club Soccer will host the first game of the spring season against the University of Texas San Antonio on Feb. 19, at Penberthy Rec Sports Complex. The Sunday match is scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. on West Campus; there is no charge to attend.
Preseason tryouts added new players that have added a positive team dynamic, team president and allied health junior Brooke Brown said.
“Overall, I'm feeling confident and just excited to have our first home game this season,” Brown said. “We've just got back from nationals not that long ago, and we placed really well.”
The team was undefeated until nationals during the 2022 season, ending 7-0 in the regular season; they lost to Virginia Tech at the Nov. 17 national tournament in Round Rock. The spring season will include two home games and three road games before the regional tournament scheduled for April 15-16.
The team is taking this season very seriously with conditioning every practice and running through certain plays, special education junior Madison Rogers said. Rogers, a third-year player and team vice president, said she and the coaches feel prepared walking into a new season.
“I would say expectations for this game are just putting a lot of goals in the back of the net; we like to score high whenever we can,” Rogers said.
Chemical engineering senior Rachel Guilfoyle, former team president and current treasurer, said no one on the Aggie roster has faced UTSA before, but they have faced high-level teams and are prepared for the challenge.
“I am happy to get to play again since we haven't played an actual competitive game since nationals,” Guilfoyle said. “We don't really know what to expect skill-level wise from this team, but knowing our skill level, I am pretty confident we will do great.”
Follow the team @TAMUWomensClubSoccer on Instagram.
Meghan Carbary is a agricultural communications and journalism junior and contributed this from course JOUR 359, Reporting Sports, to The Battalion.
