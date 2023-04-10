Easter Sunday and senior day for No. 2 Texas A&M women’s tennis was a success as the Aggies swept the Mississippi State Bulldogs 7-0 on Sunday, April 9, at the Mitchell Tennis Center. The sweep made for back-to-back sweeps and wins over Mississippi-based teams in two days.
“What an amazing day for our three seniors, and we got to send them out with a 7-0 victory,” coach Mark Weaver said to 12thMan.com. “It is crazy to think that we are losing three All-Americans who have done amazing things for our program, we are so proud of them.”
The senior night win was in celebration of Salma Ewing, Jayci Goldsmith and Carson Branstine.
“I wish I could have more time at A&M, but every moment here has been such a blessing and being a part of this great group of girls and coaches has meant the world to me,” Branstine said to 12thMan.com. “The support on and off the court has been truly incredible and I wouldn't change a thing about my college experience here.”
The No. 68 doubles duo of sophomore Mary Stoiana and freshman Mia Kupres won the first doubles match against graduates Gia Cohen and Maddie Bemisderfer by a score of 6-1.
Senior Alexandra Mikhailuk and freshman Sydney Hrehor won the next doubles match for the Bulldogs 6-3 over Aggies freshman Daria Smetannikov and sophomore Jeanette Mireles.
Securing the doubles point for the Fightin’ Farmers, No. 62 in doubles Ewing and Goldsmith overcame graduate Emmanouela Antonaki and freshman Dharani Niroshan. The Court 1 duo earned the point with a score of 6-4. The victory was Goldsmith’s 117th career doubles win, tying the A&M record.
Goldsmith took the first singles point, defeating Mikhailuk 6-2 and 6-2 to boost the Aggies to a two point lead.
“It has been such an amazing five years here and has felt like home,” Goldsmith said to 12thMan.com. “I have never met a greater group of teammates and staff, I am so grateful for the memories here and will cherish every second I have left.”
The next singles point was earned by No. 50 Kupres, the reigning SEC Freshman of the Week, who conquered Niroshan 6-3 and 6-1. The fourth point in the sweep was earned by sophomore Gianna Pielet, who beat sophomore Emily Surcey by scores of 6-2 and 6-1.
Mireles added to the Fightin’ Farmers’ lead by winning over sophomore Maria Rizzolo 6-4 and 6-2. Ewing got the best of Cohen, as Court 2 was won by the Aggies 6-3 and 6-4.
“This experience has been the best 3-4 months of my life,” Ewing said to 12thMan.com. “These girls are so supporting and loving, it has been super fun competing with all of them at a higher level. I think that this team has a lot to offer and I'm glad to be a part of it.”
The eleventh sweep of the season and fifteenth consecutive victory was secured by the SEC Player of the Week and No. 2 Stoiana, who came out on top over Antonaki 6-2 and 7-5.
The maroon and white will rally with Kentucky next on Friday, April 14, at 11 a.m. in Lexington, Kentucky. The Aggies have not won a match against the Wildcats in Kentucky’s territory since March of 2013.
