After earning the title of Best of Texas Tennis Women's College Team of 2023 by the United States Tennis Association, the Texas A&M women’s tennis team will begin its season at the ROCC Fall Invitational. The Invitational spans from Sept. 15-17 in Houston.
The Maroon and White have dominated the past two seasons, losing only five of 68 matches. They’ve also been atop of the Southeastern Conference throne, going undefeated in the conference regular season the past two seasons while winning the SEC Tournament in the 2021-22 season.
Though the team loses some firepower with players such as Jayci Goldsmith and Salma Ewing graduating, coach Mark Weaver was able to bring in some help. Over the summer, A&M added sophomore transfer Nicole Kirin after earning Big 12 Player and Freshman of the Year honors during her time at Texas. Weaver also landed incoming freshman Lucciana Perez, who is ranked as the No. 3 ITF World Junior and is the No. 1 junior player in South America.
After the Invitational, the Maroon and White will head to Cary, North Carolina to play in the NC State Invitational from Thursday, Sep. 21, to Sunday, Sept. 24.
