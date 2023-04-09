The Texas A&M women's tennis team welcomed the Ole Miss Rebels to the Mitchell Tennis Center this Saturday, April 8. The Aggies have looked untouchable all season and find themselves ranked at No. 2. The Rebels, however, have not had the same level of dominance. The team from Oxford, Mississippi is ranked at just No. 74.
The maroon and white is one of the best squads in the entire NCAA, with its single loss coming to the No. 1 North Carolina Tar Heels. Before the day's match, the Aggies presented a record of 21 wins and just one loss. Undefeated in conference play so far, the team looks to repeat as SEC champions.
The Ole Miss Rebels came into the match with a record of nine wins and eight losses. If the Rebels could upset the Aggies, they would reach the double digits in the win category, in addition to it being an extreme momentum boost.
The Aggies’ impressive double play was present once again. They earned the doubles point in dominant fashion. The Aggies’ No. 68 ranked team of sophomore Mary Stoiana and freshman Mia Kupres defeated the team of sophomores Anaëlle Leclercq-Ficher and Rachel Krzyzak by a convincing score of 6-1.
To earn the point, A&M saw its No. 20 team of graduates Salma Ewing and Jayci Goldsmith beat seniors Kelsey Mize and Lillian Gabrielsen. The third doubles match would be ruled unfinished. The Rebels’ duo of sophomore Ludmila Kareisová and freshman Emma Kette was on top of sophore Gianna Pielet and freshmen Daria Smetannikov by a score of 5-1.
With the 1-0 advantage, the Aggies would not slow down by any means. They would see the same level of elite play in singles that was present in doubles play. The Aggies’ No. 77 Ewing defeated Leclercq in just two sets by scores of 6-2 and 6-2.
A&M’s No. 50 Kupres took down Gabrielsen again in just two sets with scores of 6-2 and 6-3. This made the overall score 3-0 in favor of the maroon and white, meaning it needed just one more point in order to secure the win on the day and maintain its undefeated SEC record.
The Aggies would do just that as both teams' top ranked players would face off. No. 2 Stoiana beat No. 69 Kareisová in two rather convincing sets with scores of 6-1 and 6-4,securing the win for the Aggies. Stoiana talked about securing the win for her team on the day despite the poor weather.
“I thought today went really well, especially with having to deal with some difficult conditions,” Stoiana said to 12thMan.com. “We came out and played some decisive tennis, which we hope to carry into tomorrow's match.”
The remaining three singles matches were ruled unfinished. At the time of matches ending, No. 111 Goldsmith was on top of Krzyzak with set scores of 6-2 and 6-6. Next, No. 117 Smetannikov was also leading Kette by set scores of 6-2 and 4-2. The final match that was called off saw A&M sophomore Jeanette Mireles with the advantage over junior Reka Zadori by set scores of 6-2 and 4-3.
A&M coach Mark Weaver spoke about his team’s dominant performance and excellence in conference display.
“I think it was an excellent performance from everyone today,” Weaver said to 12thMan.com. “Anytime you can get a decisive week like that in the SEC you have to be happy with it. We have dealt with some tough conditions all week, so coming out ready like we did was great to see.”
The Ole Miss Rebels fall to nine wins and nine losses on the season and may see themselves drop out of the ITA top 75 team rankings.
The Aggies continue their chokehold on the SEC and keep rolling on their long winning streak. The maroon and white’s next match will be against Mississippi State. They welcome the Bulldogs to College Station on Sunday, April 9.
