The match between Texas A&M women’s tennis and Kentucky started as many A&M women’s tennis matches have this year: a quick victory on Court 1 by the No. 3 duo of senior Jayci Goldsmith and graduate student Tatiana Makarova. But after losses on courts 2 and 3 put the Aggies down 1-0 to start the match at the end of doubles play, A&M needed to focus and regroup headed into singles play.
The team is hardened, though. They compete every match no matter the score. With six points left to be won across six courts of singles matches, the Aggies needed to win four of them to win it all.
“I think that everybody on this team, all 12 of us, are such amazing tennis players,” senior Katya Townsend said, competing in just her fourth match since November. “We are super competitive with one another, which prepares us to come out and play each week. With the SEC being such a competitive conference, I think that preparation in practice has helped us.”
The Aggies showed out in singles play, winning all six courts for the 6-1 win against the Wildcats. The Aggies improved their season record to 20-1 — an undefeated conference record of 6-0.
“We have a lot of confidence and a lot of momentum going right now,” A&M coach Mark Weaver said. “Our team is on a hot streak, and we should have a lot of confidence in ourselves. We have played well at home, and for that matter, we have played well away from our home courts as well. This team strives to get better and better every day. Our goal is to consistently discover new ways to improve as tennis players, which will help us to continue having success this year.”
The Aggies were so dominant during singles play that only one of the six courts went to three sets. Freshman Gianna Pielet lost 0-6 in the first set on Court 5, but stormed back in sets two and three for a 0-6, 6-4, 6-4 victory.
Four Aggies, Goldsmith, Townsend, No. 37 Makarova and freshman Mary Stoiana, who is ranked 80th, all won their two-set matches allowing no more than four combined games by their opponent.
The lone ranked win of the day came from junior Carson Branstine, the 41st-ranked athlete. She took down junior Carlota Molina, ranked 108th, in a 6-3, 6-2 match victory.
“I am very pleased with the weekend,” Weaver said. “At the end of the day, we won a pair of SEC matches by 6-1 scores. Every SEC match is a battle, and we were able to come away with both matches this weekend rather decisively. We have a big road trip ahead of us against Tennessee and Georgia. Our team will be ready to go.”
No. 12 A&M will have a weekend filled with conference action and travel — they face Tennessee in Knoxville, Tenn., on Friday, March 25 at 11 a.m., and then travel to Athens, Ga., to face the Georgia Bulldogs on Sunday, March 27 at noon.
