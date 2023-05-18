Texas A&M women’s tennis was swept by Georgia on April 23, 2021, and hadn’t been swept again until No. 6 Stanford took all the points on May 17, 2023.
The Aggies left the USTA National Campus in Orlando after their loss in the NCAA Tournament quarterfinals. The maroon and white made their second straight Elite Eight appearance
The Cardinal took the doubles point with wins on Courts 1 and 3. Graduates Jayci Goldsmith and Salma Ewing fell 6-4 to Stanford’s senior Angelica Blake and freshman Alexis Blokhina.
Sophomore duo Gianna Pielet and Jeanette Mireles were downed 6-2 by fellow sophomores Connie Ma and Valencia Xu.
Winning the only doubles match for the maroon and white were sophomore Mary Stoiana and freshman Mia Kupres. The Fightin’ Farmer duo beat the Cardinal’s graduate Sara Choy and sophomore Alexandra Yepifanova 6-2.
Stanford only needed to earn three more points to secure the match, and that is exactly what it did. The California school won Courts 3, 4 and 5, which halted play on the remaining courts due to its sweep of the match.
Kupres fell to Blake with both sets resulting in a score of 6-3. Goldsmith fell to Blokhina 4-6, 6-3 and 1-6 making her match the only one to go to three sets. Lastly, freshman Daria Smetannikov fell 3-6 and 4-6 to Xu.
Leading up to the loss, the Aggies had won their three previous NCAA Tournament matches at home. The maroon and white took down Quinnipiac and Baylor 4-0, then defeated No. 14 Tennessee 4-1 at Mitchell Tennis Center.
The Bobcats and the Bears were fully swept by the maroon and white as A&M did not lose one single or doubles match in either competition. In the match against the Volunteers, the Aggies won five of six singles matches and clinched the doubles point.
The Fightin’ Farmers ended their 2022-2023 team season with a 30-3 record, but three players will continue on in the NCAA Individual Championships. Ewing and Stoiana will begin their singles rallies on Monday, May 22. For the doubles, Ewing and Goldsmith will compete starting on Tuesday, May 23.
