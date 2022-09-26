It is safe to say Texas A&M women’s tennis picked up exactly where they left off.
The reigning SEC champions traveled to Cary, N.C., to kick off their 2022-23 season at the Wolfpack Pack Invitational hosted by NC State. The Wolfpack hosted 18 teams from all of the Power Five conferences and six of the eight NCAA quarter finalists from last season.
This didn’t phase the maroon and white.
The Aggies took home six ranked wins and a double flight title with the help of sophomore Mary Stoiana and fifth-year Jayci Goldsmith.
Stoiana and Goldsmith competed against No. 60 sophomore Sarah Hamner and senior Ayana Akli from South Carolina in the first round and won 6-2. They came close to losing in the next round but escaped victorious against No. 36 junior Reilly Tran and sophomore Carson Tanguilig from North Carolina 7-5. In the semi-finals, the Aggie duo faced junior Maia Sung and junior Zoe Howard from Princeton and dominated the Tigers 6-1.
Stoiana and Goldsmith secured the A-B doubles flight title due to withdrawals from the opposing team in the final round.
Stoiana went on and competed in the A-1 singles draw tournament, and after losing in the round of 32 against Akli, won her next four matches and the consolation bracket.
In the A-2 singles draw, sophomore Jeanette Mireles won three straight matches before facing Anika Yarlagadda from North Carolina in the semifinals and lost.
A&M will compete at the ITA All-American Championships from Saturday, Oct. 1-9, in Cary.
