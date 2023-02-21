The Texas A&M women’s lacrosse went 1-1 in its home double-header, suffering a close 10-11 loss to Baylor while routing Saint Edward’s University 17-4.
In their first match against Baylor, the Aggies quickly fell behind in the first quarter due to Baylor’s quick transition offense that allowed the Bears to score early on a couple of fast breaks. In the second quarter, the Aggies fought hard to keep up with Baylor’s surging offense with each team scoring 3 points in the quarter.
After a free shot to start the second half, the Aggies started to rally by focusing on controlling the crease and scoring off of quick passes to players cutting toward the goal. After tying the game at 7-7 with six minutes left in the quarter, the Aggie defense was unable to hold, giving up two more goals and ending the third quarter down 7-9.
The final quarter of the game both teams increased their intensity, constantly checking each other to dislodge the ball, and even knocking each other over during charges. Both teams fought to win, but with only a minute left in the game Baylor’s goalie made a crucial save during a free shot to outlast the Aggies for the Baylor 10-11 win.
The Aggies played host to the Hilltoppers from Saint Edward’s in their second game of the day. The maroon and white started off hot in the first quarter after junior defender Isabella Del Aguila jumped into the air to intercept the ball to create a fast break and the Aggies quickly scored. The Aggies finished the first quarter with a 6-1 lead.
In the second quarter, the Aggies altered their strategy to control the crease and use up as much of the clock as possible while still scoring five more goals along the way. The third quarter was much of the same, with the Aggies eating up the clock and piling on four more goals; the defense only gave up a single goal.
In the final quarter St. Edward’s managed to score two goals, but the Aggie lead proved insurmountable. Two more points were added in the last seven minutes of the game for the 17-4 Aggie victory.
The Aggies travel to Dallas to face the Oklahoma Sooners and Southern Methodist University Mustangs on Feb. 25. Follow A&M Women’s Lacrosse @TamuWLax on Instagram.
Parker Rivers is a recreation, park and tourism sciences senior and contributed this article from the course JOUR 359, Reporting Sports, to The Battalion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.